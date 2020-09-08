News

Plans to turn Quendale House back into home

Charley-Kai John 7 min ago 0
Plans to turn Quendale House back into home

Quendale House could soon be a house again if plans to turn it into a private dwelling are approved.

Lerwick Community Council discussed designs to convert the listed building, recently used as office space, back into a single dwelling on Monday evening.

Work would include converting the current offices, demolition of the metal fire escape stair and minor internal and external alterations, according to the planning application.

No objections were raised at Monday’s meeting – community councillor Averil Simpson voiced her support and called it “excellent”.

Chairman Jim Anderson said it was “certainly a nice spot”.

The category B listed building sits within the Lerwick Lanes Conservation area and was built in 1865 as a new family home for Quendale Estate laird Andrew Grierson. 

A historically significant building, Quendale House was described as an “important traditional villa and a key part of Lerwick’s historical built heritage”, according to the application, constructed at a time where Lerwick was expanding rapidly and developing into a “prosperous trading centre”.

More recently Shetland Islands Council owned the building, which was used as office premises.

The planning application submitted by Malcolmson Architects on behalf of Hannah Nelson is pending approval.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.