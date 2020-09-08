Plans to turn Quendale House back into home

Quendale House could soon be a house again if plans to turn it into a private dwelling are approved.

Lerwick Community Council discussed designs to convert the listed building, recently used as office space, back into a single dwelling on Monday evening.

Work would include converting the current offices, demolition of the metal fire escape stair and minor internal and external alterations, according to the planning application.

No objections were raised at Monday’s meeting – community councillor Averil Simpson voiced her support and called it “excellent”.

Chairman Jim Anderson said it was “certainly a nice spot”.

The category B listed building sits within the Lerwick Lanes Conservation area and was built in 1865 as a new family home for Quendale Estate laird Andrew Grierson.

A historically significant building, Quendale House was described as an “important traditional villa and a key part of Lerwick’s historical built heritage”, according to the application, constructed at a time where Lerwick was expanding rapidly and developing into a “prosperous trading centre”.

More recently Shetland Islands Council owned the building, which was used as office premises.

The planning application submitted by Malcolmson Architects on behalf of Hannah Nelson is pending approval.