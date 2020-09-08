News

Sumburgh Airport ‘experimented on’ with centralisation plans

Charley-Kai John 3 hours 57 min ago 0
Sumburgh Airport ‘experimented on’ with centralisation plans
Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Sumburgh Airport is being used as a guinea pig as part of controversial plans to centralise air traffic control, according to a Lerwick community councillor.

Gary Robinson voiced his objection to the Highlands and Islands Airport Ltd (Hial)’s proposals at a Monday meeting, when the airport operator’s consultation was discussed.

Hial’s island communities impact assessment over plans to create a central air traffic control hub in Inverness have already been slammed by Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart as a “tick box exercise” and a “fiasco” by SIC councillor Ryan Thomson.

“I think in some respects we are being experimented on here,” said Mr Robinson, who added that he was “not at all comfortable with that”.

Mr Robinson said it was an issue of “high-paying jobs in our community” and asked the community council to note an objection to the consultation.

“It goes against the logic of what the government is trying to do in terms of sustaining island communities,” added Mr Robinson.

Mr Robinson claimed that “money was being put ahead of safety”.

Community councillors raised concerns that this was a done deal and could not be changed, with Stewart Hay labelling it a “fait accompli”.

“If we are really in a post-covid world wanting communities to prosper and develop then centralising control and taking it away is not a good advert for that,” pointed out Mr Hay.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.