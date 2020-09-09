News

Bergen flight resumes and Cornwall added to Loganair summer schedule

Bergen flight resumes and Cornwall added to Loganair summer schedule
One of Loganair's ATR-72's sporting its new livery with the tartan tail and Loganair emblem on the nose section. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Flights between Sumburgh Airport and Bergen in Norway will resume next summer, airline Loganair has revealed.

Its services were badly affected by the global pandemic with many flights grounded this summer.

But it has announced its summer 2021 schedule, which sees Newquay in Cornwall added as one of the destinations. Loganair will fly there from Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Several other routes that were deferred due to coronavirus will be resumed next year.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles called for the UK Government to provide more support via a reduction in air passenger duty for UK internal flights.

Mr Hinkles compared the lack of support for aviation with schemes that had helped boost the hospitality sector – and called for a “Tax Off for Take Off” scheme.

