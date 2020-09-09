Covid-19 update for councillors

A full council meeting has heard that “agile decision making is less necessary” as the local authority moves into a recovery phase.

That’s according to governance and law manager Jan Riise, who presented a covid update report to councillors on Wednesday morning.

Councillors acknowledged that the response phase of the council’s emergency plan was “now stood down” and replaced by its “recovery phase with a greater focus on community resilience…”.

The report also gave a detailed overview of decisions taken by the council since 22nd April.