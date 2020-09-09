Islands plan approved

Fair Isle. Photo: Ivan Reid

A “significant milestone” has been approved by the council.

The plan for Fair Isle, Fetlar, Foula, Papa Stour and Skerries aims to “improve the lives of everyone” living there.

Chief executive Maggie Sandison called the Shetland’s Islands with Small Populations Locality Plan a “significant milestone for our strategic planning in Shetland”.

The SIC agreed at a Wednesday meeting to contribute necessary resources, along with partners, to achieve the outcomes in the plan.

The plan was produced following formal consultation with island communities, according to Ms Sandison, which she said would provide “innovative local solutions” for “each of the island’s particular challenges”.

During debate councillor Theo Smith said that transport and connectivity were “two huge items which we are still struggling with”, adding that they should be “regarded as a basic right”.

Councillor Stephen Leask added that healthcare was significant given ageing populations on these islands, and was key to fostering sustainability and resilience.

Meanwhile, councillor George Smith called it an “excellent example of community planning at its best” but echoed earlier comments from councillor Allison Duncan about difficulties in securing a new Fair Isle ferry.

George Smith said the council was reliant on its partners and the replacement ferry would not be delivered “unless the Scottish government steps up”.

Political leader Steven Coutts commended council staff but “mostly the island representatives themselves” for their engagement.