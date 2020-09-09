News

Lerwick Boating Club appoints first female commodore

6 hours 37 min ago
Frankie Valente.

The Lerwick Boating Club has appointed its first female commodore since the club began 140 years ago.

Frankie Valente has agreed to take on the role, having been vice commodore for the last two years.

Ms Valente was given the role at the club’s AGM this week.

She said that the club was particularly grateful for the support that members have shown for the club this year, with over 120 members signing up despite a lack of action in the harbour or at the club.

Ms Valente added she was optimistic for the future of the club and welcomed ideas from members on what events and activities they would like to see happen once the Covid-19 situation relaxes.

