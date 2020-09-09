Over 300 pupils have results upgraded after government U-turn

More than 300 school pupils had exam results upgraded after the Scottish government performed a U-turn over exam estimates, the SIC has said.

Out of almost 2,500 teacher estimates, the SQA had changed 640 exam results, the council revealed.

Only 50 of those results had been upgraded from the teacher’s estimates, while the remaining 590 results had been downgraded by at least one mark.

But after the Scottish government performed a dramatic U-turn in August following a backlash against the results process, teacher’s original estimates were reinstated.

That reinstatement that 342 pupils across Shetland had results upgraded, while the 50 who had already had their results upgraded by the SQA had these confirmed.

Education and families committee chairman George Smith said the exam process had “adversely affected” pupils in Shetland.

“I welcome the reinstatement of teacher estimates for downgraded results, ensuring that no learners in Shetland were disadvantaged.”