News

Over 300 pupils have results upgraded after government U-turn

Ryan Nicolson 3 hours 24 min ago 0
Over 300 pupils have results upgraded after government U-turn

More than 300 school pupils had exam results upgraded after the Scottish government performed a U-turn over exam estimates, the SIC has said.

Out of almost 2,500 teacher estimates, the SQA had changed 640 exam results, the council revealed.

Only 50 of those results had been upgraded from the teacher’s estimates, while the remaining 590 results had been downgraded by at least one mark.

But after the Scottish government performed a dramatic U-turn in August following a backlash against the results process, teacher’s original estimates were reinstated.

That reinstatement that 342 pupils across Shetland had results upgraded, while the 50 who had already had their results upgraded by the SQA had these confirmed.

Education and families committee chairman George Smith said the exam process had “adversely affected” pupils in Shetland.

“I welcome the reinstatement of teacher estimates for downgraded results, ensuring that no learners in Shetland were disadvantaged.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.