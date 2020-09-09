Petitions noted but no further reports

Three petitions were noted at the full council meeting on Wednesday morning.

Despite calls from councillor Cecil Smith for a report on the first governance petition and from Moraig Lyall for a report based on the peatlands petition, their amendments were defeated.

Councillors voted by 14 to 7 to note the governance petition, with one abstention, while councillors voted even more overwhelmingly by 18 to two, with two abstentions, to note the peatlands petition rather than prepare a report.

The last on Lerwick Power Station was noted without any suggestion of a report.