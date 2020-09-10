News

UPDATED: One new confirmed coronavirus case

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has confirmed one new coronavirus case today (Thursday 10th September).

This is the first time since Tuesday 11th August that the isles have had a new case.

Only two health boards in Scotland did not confirm at least one new case today – NHS Orkney and NHS Western Isles.

The confirmed case is a “local person, living in Shetland” according to the NHS.

The individual had approached the NHS for a test, and those in their house were all self-isolating.

NHS Shetland says contact tracing is now underway and they are reaching out to those who may have been in contact.

That takes the total number of confirmed cases in Shetland to 57.

