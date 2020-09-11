Big Country concert postponed again

Scottish rockers Big Country will hopefully play Mareel on Saturday 17th July 2021 – almost a year after they were originally supposed to.

The band were due to headline the venue on Saturday 18th July of this year, which had to be postponed in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was rearranged for a date in late December, but that gig has also fallen victim to the ongoing restrictions.

This is the third different date the concert has had this year.

Organisers Klub Revolution said that all tickets purchased so far would be valid for the new date next year.

Tickets are still available at the Shetland Arts website, and anyone who cannot make the new date can claim a refund from admin@shetlandarts.org.

Big Country will be supported by local group Forgotten Sons when they headline Mareel.