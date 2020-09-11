Lockdown easing sees ‘strong recovery’ in NorthLink passenger numbers

NorthLink Ferries reported a "strong recovery" in passenger numbers in August.

Passenger numbers on the lifeline ferries between Lerwick and Aberdeen have shown “strong signs of recovery”, following the relaxation of lockdown.

Since the Scottish government moved to phase 3 of its route map there has been a rise in the number of passengers and cars on the NorthLink boats.

Between 22nd March, when the lockdown kicked in, and 31st August there were 43,918 passengers on all routes compared with 218,138 for the same months in 2019 – an 80 per collapse.

However, passenger numbers in August stood at 23,060, compared to 52,705 12 months earlier – a 56 per cent drop. A similar trend was seen in the number of cars being booked onto the ferries.

Serco NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said: “Since mid-July, we have seen volumes begin to increase and that trend has continued throughout August which is encouraging.”