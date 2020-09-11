News

Lockdown easing sees ‘strong recovery’ in NorthLink passenger numbers

Adam Civico 1 hour 56 min ago 0
Lockdown easing sees ‘strong recovery’ in NorthLink passenger numbers
NorthLink Ferries reported a "strong recovery" in passenger numbers in August.

Passenger numbers on the lifeline ferries between Lerwick and Aberdeen have shown “strong signs of recovery”, following the relaxation of lockdown.

Since the Scottish government moved to phase 3 of its route map there has been a rise in the number of passengers and cars on the NorthLink boats.

Between 22nd March, when the lockdown kicked in, and 31st August there were 43,918 passengers on all routes compared with 218,138 for the same months in 2019 – an 80 per collapse.

However, passenger numbers in August stood at 23,060, compared to 52,705 12 months earlier – a 56 per cent drop. A similar trend was seen in the number of cars being booked onto the ferries.

Serco NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said: “Since mid-July, we have seen volumes begin to increase and that trend has continued throughout August which is encouraging.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.