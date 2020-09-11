News

Shetland wool and lamb could benefit from Japan trade deal

5 hours 13 min ago
Shetland wool and lamb products are likely to benefit from a new trade deal between the UK and Japan.

They are set to become officially recognised and protected Scottish products as part of the deal.

That will give them more recognition in the Japanese market, according to the Department for International Trade.

Native Shetland wool and lamb are two of the 15 Scottish products set to be protected in the deal.

The trade deal between the UK and Japan is the UK’s first major trade deal outside the EU, and could increase UK trade by £15.2 billion, the government says.

 

