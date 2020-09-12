Crofters affected by Viking windfarm to get more compensation

An image showing the increase in tip height of the proposed turbines. Photo supplied by Viking Energy

Around 200 crofting families affected by the Viking Energy windfarm will earn more compensation following a decision by the Scottish Land Court.

A compensation deal was already agreed in 2018, but Viking had to resubmit their proposal after increasing the size of the blades on their turbines.

The Scottish Land Court approved the submission, and increased the financial payments for those who own land impacted by the turbines, roads or environmental works.

In 2018 the court decided the development was for a “reasonable purpose” and that the crofters affected would benefit more from the project than they would if it did not go ahead.

Their original ruling noted the compensation to crofters as “generous”.