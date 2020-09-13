News ST Online

Bressay woman reported missing

10 hours 7 min ago 0
Bressay woman reported missing
Faith Clarke from Bressay has been reported missing.

A woman from Bressay has been reported missing prompting a police appeal for information.

Faith Clarke, 38, is said to have “taken a ferry and left the island in her car”, according to a Highlands and Islands police division post on Facebook. It does not state whether that refers to her having left Bressay or Shetland.

The vehicle is a red Ford Kuga, registration PE13 REE.

The Facebook post states that Ms Clarke was reported missing on Thursday but friends and family have had no contact with her since Tuesday.

It adds: “As there has been no contact from Faith for several days, officers just want to know she is safe and well and are asking her to contact police.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.