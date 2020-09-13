Bressay woman reported missing

Faith Clarke from Bressay has been reported missing.

A woman from Bressay has been reported missing prompting a police appeal for information.

Faith Clarke, 38, is said to have “taken a ferry and left the island in her car”, according to a Highlands and Islands police division post on Facebook. It does not state whether that refers to her having left Bressay or Shetland.

The vehicle is a red Ford Kuga, registration PE13 REE.

The Facebook post states that Ms Clarke was reported missing on Thursday but friends and family have had no contact with her since Tuesday.

It adds: “As there has been no contact from Faith for several days, officers just want to know she is safe and well and are asking her to contact police.”