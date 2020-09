Police have appealed for witnesses following a report of dangerous driving on the A970.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm on Sunday 13th September north of Quarff.

A dark blue BMW SUV overtook several vehicles and swerved to avoid a female runner who was heading south, according to police.

Police are particularly looking to speak with the runner and the drivers of a light-coloured pickup and a white VW Golf that were also heading south.