Government pledges £2 million to green recovery

5 hours 52 min ago 0
The Scottish Parliament Building. Photo: Kim Traynor

The Scottish government has pledged £2 million towards green projects in the islands.

The £2 million programme will be split between four funds, aiming to introduce packaging-free shops, support carbon neutral initiatives and to back community recovery projects.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said the programme would help business recover from the impact of the pandemic and create new jobs.

The Islands Green Recovery Programme, announced in the Programme for Government, is now open for applications.

