NHS urges folk to use app to fight against spread of coronavirus

Folk in the isles are being urged to download the new Protect Scotland app to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The free app, available on Apple and Google stores, should enhance existing test and protect contact tracing measures, hopefully offering an additional layer of protection to break the chains of transmission faster.

Once downloaded, the app uses Bluetooth technology to alert people if they have been within two metres for at least 15 minutes with another app user who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Assurances have been given over the protection of privacy, as the app uses encrypted anonymised codes to determine close contacts, which are deleted after 14 days.

It is hoped the app will alert people to self-isolate far quicker if they are exposed to the virus.

Michael Dickson, Chief Executive, NHS Shetland said: “The test and protect system is a vital part of Scotland’s fight against coronavirus, and this new app builds on the existing person-to-person contact tracing that is in place.”