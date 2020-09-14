News

Risks of missed eye tests during lockdown highlighted

2 hours 9 min ago 0
Thomas Bruin, the Specsavers Lerwick director, has warned about the risks of missed eye appointments due to the lockdown.

An optician has warned that people’s eyesight could be at risk because of missed and cancelled appointments during the lockdown.

Specsavers Lerwick director Thomas Bruin said regular eye tests help pick up problems early, helping prevent sight loss. Routine checks can also identify more general health concerns.

He said there were five signs to look out for, that should prompt people to get their eyes tested: red spots/blood vessels; persistent floaters; blue ring around the iris; yellow tinge of the eyes; blurred vision.

There were also five health concerns that your optometrist can spot: glaucoma; diabetic retinopathy (damaged retina); high blood pressure; arthritis (which can cause inflammation of the iris); tumours.

