Shetland one of 2021’s top holiday destinations

The beach at St Ninian's.

The isles have been named one of next year’s top global holiday destinations, according to a travel magazine.

Condé Nast Traveller has Shetland in its top 21 destinations for 2021, sharing a list with South Africa, Costa Rica, Vietnam, the Dominican Republic and Slovenia.

Described as a “foodie hotspot”, isles produce including fish, bannocks and reestit mutton was mentioned by the magazine, alongside The Dowry.

Shetland was the only Scottish destination featured on the list, while East and West Sussex and Yorkshire also featured from the UK.