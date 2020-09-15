Boris Johnson’s private plane plays part in RAF exercise

The RAF Prime Ministerial plane played a major role in escorting two Russian bombers away from Shetland yesterday (Monday 14th September).

Two Russian Blackjack supersonic bombers were tracked south of Sumburgh on Monday morning, with quick reaction RAF typhoons scrambled from Lossiemouth to the scene.

And the Prime Minster’s plane, the RAF Voyager, flew from Oxfordshire to join them.

The aircraft, also known as Vespina, was used for air-to-air refuelling.

Mr Johnson famously had the plane repainted with the British flag earlier this year, at an estimated cost of £900,000 to taxpayers.

RAF Voyager is also used as VIP transport for the royal family.