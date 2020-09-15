Councillor to lead transition board of college merger

Councillor Davie Sandison will head the transition board for the college merger project.

He was chair of the trust that operates the NAFC Marine Centre UHI, and co-chair of the shadow board that prepared a business case for a merged college.

Mr Sandison said he was “really honoured” that his fellow board members had “placed faith in me” to lead the transition board.

The college merger was moving into an “exciting but very challenging period”, he said.

The business case for the merger has been submitted to the Scottish Funding Council and a planned vesting date has been set for summer 2021.



