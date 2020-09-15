Health board confirms 88 people in Shetland took Covid-19 self-test last week

Covid-19.

Shetland’s health board has announced that 88 people across the isles self-tested for Covid-19 last week.

NHS Shetland made the announcement today (Tuesday) while advising people on how they can refer for the test.

“Do you know how to self refer if you develop symptoms?” it asked on a Facebook post.

“Referring yourself online is the quickest way to get a test organised – you’ll still get to speak to someone in Shetland if you have any questions.”

People are advised to refer for tests if they have symptoms of the virus, which include a new, continuous cough; high temperature or a loss of taste or smell.

Those with symptoms are also required to self-isolate along with members of their household.

The return of schools has seen a huge rise in the number of people applying to be self-tested, nationally.

People who believe they need to be tested should complete this form.