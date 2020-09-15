New members appointed to Shetland Amenity Trust

The Shetland Amenity Trust has highlighted four new trustees who have come onto the organisation.

Long-standing trustee Frank Robertson has meanwhile stepped down after 21 years of service.

New trustees Colin Clark, Ronnie Eunson, James Paton and Robert Smith were appointed to the board during yesterday’s annual general meeting.

Alastair Hamilton has been acting as chairman since earlier this year.

He has now been formally appointed as chairman. Vice-chairwomen are Alison Moncrieff and Linda Riddell.

Mr Robertson has been involved in a range of trust initiatives and projects over the years, most significantly playing a key role in leading the design and construction of the award-winning Shetland Museum and Archives.

At the meeting he commented, “I have enjoyed my time with Shetland Amenity Trust immensely.”