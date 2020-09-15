News ST Online

Shetland testers sought for passport app

Shetland Space Centre wants to create a launch site in Unst.

A free app is being trialled which aims to showcase the best of islands in Scotland – and Shetland has been picked as the location for a pilot project.

Folk are being invited to try out the technology as part of the Scottish Islands Passport Project.

The initiative aims to encourage more people to explore the islands by matching them with islands offering experiences that suit their interests.

The app was due to be launched this year to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters but the nationwide rollout has been postponed due to the pandemic.

But in the meantime, Shetlanders are being invited to download a trial version of the free app, which will allow them to collect stamps for islands they have visited and discover new ones to explore.

Serving on the steering group is lead official of Shetland’s transport partnership ZetTrans, Michael Craigie.

He said: “It has been great to see this app develop over the last eight months, despite the challenges of lockdown.”

