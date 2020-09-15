News

UKIP candidate wants to scrap Holyrood

UKIP candidate Robert Stephenson.

Shetlanders should vote UKIP to remain part of the UK and abolish Holyrood, according to the party’s 2021 Highlands and Islands candidate.

Robert Stephenson wants a referendum on scrapping devolution.

He also made reference to last week’s council self-determination vote in his political pledge.

Mr Stephenson said: “In 2014 Shetland wisely rejected the siren call of the SNP and voted no by 64 per cent. I am a passionate believer in the integrity of the United Kingdom, from Shetland to the Isles of Scilly.

He added: “We are one nation and the union has benefitted all of us handsomely over the centuries. It would be of immense sadness and regret if Shetland seceded now owing to SNP agitation and incompetence.”

Scottish parliament elections are expected to take place in May 2021.

The “veteran campaigner” stood unsuccessfully for UKIP in London in the 2019 European Parliamentary elections and failed to gain a seat in last year’s general election in Strangford, Northern Ireland.

