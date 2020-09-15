Welcome cash boost for unpaid carers amounts to almost £40,000

Unpaid carers will benefit from almost £40,00 made jointly to Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) and Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS).

Shetland Charitable Trust has awarded £39,708 to enable both organisation to increase short break opportunities.

It’s believed taking regular breaks is crucially important for carers to sustain their caring role.

As part of the new funding, VAS have launched a new short break grant scheme aimed at carers who are providing “a significant amount of care” to someone under 21 years.

The scheme, called Time for Me, encourages carers to apply in order to have some time out for themselves.

A total of £2,503 is being made available to provide breaks.

VAS says it welcomes applications for single one off breaks from carers, such as a contribution towards flights south to visit a family member.

It is also leaving the door open to applications for regular breaks. Carers could also use their grant to rediscover a hobby they used to enjoy, but now struggle to find time for.

Carer support worker at VAS Kirsten Harcus said: “We are delighted to launch this new grant scheme to enable more carers to take time out for themselves.

“We know how important it is for carers look after their own health and wellbeing. Having a one off break or a regular break from their caring role gives the carer something to look forward to as well as providing valuable respite.”

It follows an existing Time to Live grant fund operated by VAS on behalf of

Shared Care Scotland, which is aimed at people providing a significant amount of caring to someone over 21.

The SCT funding will mean Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS) can provide regular breaks to more carers throughout Shetland by providing trained care attendants to look after the people they are caring for.

Catherine Hughson, Executive Officer of VAS, said: “this small grant makes a huge difference to unpaid carers, to give them much needed break from their caring role. Care in the community could not continue without the support from the hundreds of unpaid carers giving valued support to individuals.”

It will also allow SCAS to develop the scheme and services provided to carers through self directed support options.