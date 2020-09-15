Headlines News ST Online

Welcome cash boost for unpaid carers amounts to almost £40,000

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 18 min ago 0
Welcome cash boost for unpaid carers amounts to almost £40,000

Unpaid carers will benefit from almost £40,00 made jointly to Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) and Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS).

Shetland Charitable Trust has awarded £39,708 to enable both organisation to increase short break opportunities.

It’s believed taking regular breaks is crucially important for carers to sustain their caring role.

As part of the new funding, VAS have launched a new short break grant scheme aimed at carers who are providing “a significant amount of care” to someone under 21 years.

The scheme, called Time for Me, encourages carers to apply in order to have some time out for themselves.

A total of £2,503 is being made available to provide breaks.

VAS says it welcomes applications for single one off breaks from carers, such as a contribution towards flights south to visit a family member.

It is also leaving the door open to applications for regular breaks. Carers could also use their grant to rediscover a hobby they used to enjoy, but now struggle to find time for.

Carer support worker at VAS Kirsten Harcus said: “We are delighted to launch this new grant scheme to enable more carers to take time out for themselves.

“We know how important it is for carers look after their own health and wellbeing. Having a one off break or a regular break from their caring role gives the carer something to look forward to as well as providing valuable respite.”

It follows an existing Time to Live grant fund operated by VAS on behalf of
Shared Care Scotland, which is aimed at people providing a significant amount of caring to someone over 21.

The SCT funding will mean Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS) can provide regular breaks to more carers throughout Shetland by providing trained care attendants to look after the people they are caring for.

Catherine Hughson, Executive Officer of VAS, said: “this small grant makes a huge difference to unpaid carers, to give them much needed break from their caring role. Care in the community could not continue without the support from the hundreds of unpaid carers giving valued support to individuals.”

It will also allow SCAS to develop the scheme and services provided to carers through self directed support options.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.