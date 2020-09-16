CAB braced for hike in demand as impact of pandemic grows

Shetland’s CAB office has seen a hike in demand for benefits and employment advice, and is expecting demand to increase as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hits.

The local citizens advice branch supported almost 1,900 people from across the isles during 2019/20, according to figures in its latest annual report.

Findings approved at an annual general meeting show 1,868 individual clients received help during the year.

Advice was given on 6,377 issues – 60 per cent of which related to benefits, 13 per cent to money and debt, and eight per cent to energy advice.

CAB says it helped clients gain over £2.1 million, mostly through supporting them to make benefit applications and appeals.

And people were helped to tackle over £1.1 million of debt.

The report also includes case studies which CAB says showcases the difference advice can make, by helping to increase incomes, reduce outgoings and improving health and well-being.

Shetland CAB has remained open throughout lockdown providing advice by phone, email and video call.

CAB’s chairwoman Fiona Robertson stated in the report: “The need for our service continues to grow and Shetland CAB remains dedicated to supporting the people of Shetland.”