Christmas Craft Fair cancelled due to Covid-19 – but set to return ‘bigger and better’

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 3 min ago 0
Crowds at a recent Christmas craft fair.  Photo: Dave Donaldson

Organisers of the Christmas Craft Fair have confirmed the cancellation of this year’s event due to Covid-19 – but hope next year’s will be “bigger and better than ever”.

The Shetland Arts & Crafts Association committee announced the decision to cancel the event, which would have taken place in Lerwick in mid-November, last night (Tuesday).

It said the decision was due to the ongoing uncertainties about Covid-19 restrictions. 

“The decision was an extremely difficult one, but due to the scale of the event we need to be at Phase 4 of lockdown restrictions, which is looking increasingly unlikely,” the committee said. 

Despite the fair’s cancellation, the committee said its members were still producing “fantastic unique arts and crafts goods”.

Faced with the challenges of the pandemic, members are reported to have re-evaluated their practices, developing new ideas and ways of operating. 

“This has led to innovation, and transformations of their distinctive elements,” the committee said. 

“These quality pieces are still for sale, we would encourage people to support Shetland’s industries and source items locally. 

“Our members are promoting goods online through social media platforms, and websites.”

The committee said it was  looking at ideas to assist its  members during this challenging time.

Plans are are already underway to publicise an Autumn and Winter Craft Trail, and Christmas online campaign, with information to be released through its social media pages.

“We hope that next year’s Christmas Craft Fair will be bigger and better than ever – the best things come to those who wait,” the committee said. 

