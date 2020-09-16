News Sport

Cyclist smashes MRI fundraising target

23 min ago 0
Gregor Cobain cycling in Shetland.

A man has raised almost £4,000 for the MRI scanner appeal by cycling from Unst to Falkirk.

Gregor Cobain completed the mammoth journey this week after setting off on 9th September from Saxa Vord, travelling through Orkney as well on the way down.

The keen mountain biker set up a GoFundMe page and originally aimed to raise £3,000 with his 400-mile, five-day trip – he has since smashed that target by nearly £1,000.

The former Sullom Voe worker, who is from Falkirk but lived in Shetland for the last six years, decided to travel home in style when his contract at the terminal finished.

Cobain and three friends were welcomed by their families at the finish line in Falkirk on Monday.

After finishing, Cobain said it had been “an epic journey born from a crazy idea” and thanked everyone who donated, who raised “a ton of money to help fund the MRI scanner for the people of Shetland”.

