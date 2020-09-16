Hame Fae Hame gets £88,000 boost

Hame Fae Hame has been awarded £88,000 by the Scottish government to help reduce child poverty.

The childcare provider, based in Scalloway, received the money from a fund designed to improve access to care for low income families.

Hame Fae Hame was one of 15 providers to be funded through Children in Scotland’s access to childcare fund.

The new funding enables the business to enhance its management capacity and plan improvements to its outdoor facilities.

The sum will be an “unbelievable” benefit to the childcare provider, according to director Kaye Sandison and business manager Davie Sandison, who plan to invest in their “access to all” project between now and March 2022.