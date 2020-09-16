Man who failed to store ammunition is fined

Failing to store his ammunition away resulted in a £250 fine for one firearms holder at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

James Andrew Mouat, 52, of Exnaboe, Virkie, admitted failing to ensure 187 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition were stored under lock and key, as per the terms of his licence.

The offence happened on 8th July when police attended at his address after hearing of unfounded – but well intentioned – concerns about his welfare.

They found the house unattended and unlocked, with the ammunition on top of the cabinet.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the front door to the house was not locked because the address was in the country – “as is common in rural areas”.

He said officers knew where to look for the cabinet, which was tucked out of sight.

“It’s not the case it was in open view,” he added.

“He had opened the cabinet, was doing some tidying up and had taken the gun out and cleaned the gun.

“He put the gun back in but had failed to put the ammunition back in.”

He said the gun had been returned to Mouat, although the ammunition had been confiscated.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank sought reassurance that there had been no revocation of Mouat’s licence.

“Not to my knowledge,” said Mr Allan. “The gun itself was secure.”