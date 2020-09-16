Missing Bressay woman found ‘safe and well’
A woman from Bressay who was reported missing last week has been found safe and well.
Police confirmed on Wednesday evening that 38-year-old Faith Clark, who had no contact with friends and family since last Tuesday, had now been found.
They thanked everyone that had contacted them and assisted them with their search.
Ms Clarke was said to have “taken a ferry and left the island in her car” before being reported missing last Thursday.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment