News

More restrictions possible if rule of six does not work, First Minister says

Ryan Nicolson 57 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government would “have to look” at stronger measures if cases continued to rise in the country.

Scotland recorded 267 cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row, and she admitted that cases “are rising”.

In response to a question on whether stronger restrictions may be needed in two weeks time if the rule of six is not seen to be working, she responded that it was “kind of a statement of the obvious” that may need to happen.

But she added that was not “inevitable”.

Ms Sturgeon said Covid was “the worst thing we have all known in our lifetimes”, but stressed it could be beaten if people stuck with the current measures.

“This is an infection that will only survive if it passes from one person to another person.

“It dies if it can’t do that.”

NO COMMENTS

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

