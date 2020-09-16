MP’s fears over ‘unfair’ online tax

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has raised concerns about the government’s plans for an online sales tax, saying that any changes to taxation must address unfair delivery charges to his area.



Highlighting the benefits to people in rural and island from online shopping, Mr Carmichael said that if such a tax was introduced, it should include reductions for retailers that offer the same delivery charges for the isles as the rest of the UK, in order to support island needs rather than penalising them.



He told the House of Commons: “Online shopping offers a range of choice and opportunities for many of my constituents and others throughout the Highlands and Islands that they just can’t get from local shops.



“It often comes with the whammy of delivery charges that often make the actual purchase itself look small, or else a refusal to deliver completely.



“An online sales tax could be an opportunity to give a small tax break to those making online sales who deliver who deliver up a universal service, a single price across the whole country.”



