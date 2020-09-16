No plans for redundancies or price increases, says Loganair chief

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles has said the airline has no plans to make any staff in Shetland redundant.

The airline announced plans last week to make 68 staff redundant across the UK, but Mr Hinkles said none of their Shetland-based staff would be amongst those.

He told the council’s external transport forum that the coronavirus pandemic had been like “9/11, volcanic ash, SARS and the economic crash all rolled into one and trebled” for Loganair.

Despite the airline suffering through an “extremely difficult” period, Mr Hinkles said there would be no increase in the price of flights to or from Sumburgh.

Increasing flight prices would be a “self-inflicted injury” to their recovery, he added.