Public urged to get flu jabs next month

NHS Shetland will start offering flu jabs from Thursday 1st October.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said it was “really important” that everyone offered the vaccine took it this year.

The flu jab programme will be “more complex and challenging” than ever before, she said.

More groups will be offered the vaccine this year, in a bid to protect the public as the pandemic progresses.

Those who live in a house with someone that is shielding, and those not at risk but aged between 55 and 64 will be offered the flu jab.

All pre-school and primary school pupils will also be asked to accept the vaccine.

The Shetland Times reported last week that there had been concerns about the declining uptake in the isles, with Shetland the third worst area in the country for over-65s accepting a flu jab last year.