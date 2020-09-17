News

Grants of up to £5k to be made available for small groups to tackle inequality

Andrew Hirst 2 hours ago 0
Shetland Charitable Trust chairman Andrew Cooper.

Small community groups will be able to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to help reduce inequality and social exclusion in island life.

Shetland Charitable Trust agreed the new scheme at its meeting today (Thursday) to help smaller organisations focussing on specialist needs. 

Funding could be used to assist with activities, such as such as providing transport or reimbursing volunteer expenses.  Other possible uses include buying special equipment or adapting buildings to enable more people to join in activities.

The scheme will launch in December and run each year until 2025 as part of the five-year plan agreed by the trust last year. 

The Small Grants Scheme is open to constituted community groups with a turnover of less than
£50,000 a year which undertake activities in the fields of social care and welfare, arts and culture,
heritage and the environment or sport and recreation.

Larger groups have been able to apply to the trust’s Main Grants Scheme, which closed to bids last
month for the £8.4m to be awarded for 2021.

Trust chairman Andrew Cooper said: “We aim to make Shetland life better for all and, as part of that, trustees want to help the many smaller organisations which focus on the specialist needs of particular groups and contribute so much to our communities.”

Groups applying will be required to raise some of their project costs themselves with the trust covering up to 75 per cent. Individuals and commercial businesses are not eligible for the scheme.

In July, the trust awarded extra grants to the value of £530,173 to 16 projects designed to help vulnerable and disadvantaged people during the current financial year.

