Man is placed on sex offenders register

A man who pulled his trousers and underwear down before two female police officers has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Marcin Olejniczak, 42, of Hillgrind, Lerwick, had his sentence deferred at Lerwick Sheriff Court after he admitted public indecency charges.

Appearing before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank he pleaded guilty to the act while standing at the French doors of his address on 17th April and exposing himself.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner the following day.

Sentence was deferred on Olejniczak to allow for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

But the accused was warned he would be immediately subject to the notification requirements under legislation relating to sexual offences.

Sheriff Cruickshank said handing Olejniczak – who was previously held on remand – a custodial sentence there and then would have resulted in him being placed on the register for five years.