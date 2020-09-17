SSE to make multi-million pound investment in electricity network

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) has pledged £2.7 million towards improving Shetland’s electricity network.

SSE says the investment will give the isles a “more resilient” network going forward.

£1.2 million will be spent on “fully replacing” the existing substation at Gremista with new equipment.

And £700,000 will go towards a new switchboard at the Sumburgh substation, which SSE says will help to restore power much faster in the event of a power cut.

The three overhead power lines at the Lerwick power station will be removed and replaced with underground cables “in the coming months”, to allow high load vehicles to safely move through the area.

Shetland operations manager George Priest said it was “critical” SSE continued to invest in the network, especially with the impact severe winter weather could have on power lines.