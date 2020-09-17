News

SSE to make multi-million pound investment in electricity network

4 hours 10 min ago 0
SSE to make multi-million pound investment in electricity network

Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) has pledged £2.7 million towards improving Shetland’s electricity network.

SSE says the investment will give the isles a “more resilient” network going forward.

£1.2 million will be spent on “fully replacing” the existing substation at Gremista with new equipment.

And £700,000 will go towards a new switchboard at the Sumburgh substation, which SSE says will help to restore power much faster in the event of a power cut.

The three overhead power lines at the Lerwick power station will be removed and replaced with underground cables “in the coming months”, to allow high load vehicles to safely move through the area.

Shetland operations manager George Priest said it was “critical” SSE continued to invest in the network, especially with the impact severe winter weather could have on power lines.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.