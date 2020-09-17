Headlines News ST Online

Work commences on new affordable homes in Gulberwick

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 10 min ago 0
Work has begun on new affordable homes in Heathery Park, Gulberwick.

Hjaltland Housing Association has started construction on 12 homes in the area, after it received support from Shetland Islands Council and the Scottish government.

The association says the development will provide eight flats and four houses for rent adjacent to its existing properties in the area.

Head of investment Paul Leask said: “I am delighted we’ve finally been able to start on site and look forward to working with DITT Construction on this development.

“Despite the current challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic we are working hard to deliver the development programme and are committed to reducing the high levels of housing need that still exist in our island communities.”

Chief Executive Bryan Leask added: “The association, like other developers, has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but we’ve worked extremely hard over the last few months to get things back on track and I’d like to acknowledge the significant effort that has gone into getting this project up and running.”

“This inward investment to Shetland is very welcome and a recent report on the impact
of social housing demonstrates the significant benefits, both social and economic, it
makes to our rural communities.”

DITT Construction Ltd Director John Tait added: “The properties are designed to the very high standards required for the Shetland climate and the external spaces are based around giving the pedestrian priority.”

