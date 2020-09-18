News

2021 Delting Up-Helly-A’ cancelled

Ryan Nicolson 5 hours 27 min ago 0
Last year's Guizer Jarl Ian Jamieson with his family (from left) wife Lara, son Ethan and daughter Sophie. Photo: Garry Sandison

The Delting Up-Helly-A’ committee have taken the decision to cancel their 2021 event.

In a statement on Friday morning, the committee said it was with “great regret” they had to cancel the March festival.

They said they feel they will “not be in a position” to host the event in March.

The committee said they would update the public when they were in a betterment position to reschedule.

The event was due to be the last fire festival of the 2020 season, but was postponed only nine days before it was set to start.

It was moved to a new date at the end of October which was again cancelled in July.

Before we have even reached the first rearranged date in October, next year’s festival has already fallen victim to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ is now the only fire festival left to be held in 2021.

