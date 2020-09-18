Grieg closes Skye operation because of distance from Shetland

Grieg Seafood is closing down its operations in the Skye because of the long distance between there and its main operations in Shetland.

Eight jobs are being lost in Skye, but Grieg says there is a chance some employees could keep on working for the company if they relocate to the isles.

Grieg says there was an incident of high mortality at three of its Skye farms

this year. It also points to a high carbon footprint involved in the transportation of resources and fish between Skye and Shetland.

Managing Director Grant Cumming said: “As we have had to move supportive equipment and resources for our Skye farms back and forth from the Shetland isles, we have regrettably not been able to maintain the fish welfare and production standards that we have in the rest of the company.”