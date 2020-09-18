MSP ‘raises a mug’ in support of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is 'raising a mug' for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

An isles politicians has shown his support for a major annual charity event in the fight against cancer.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has backed this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, organised by Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, 25th September.

Mr Halcro Johnston said the Covid-19 pandemic had been very hard on cancer patients, their families as well as the charities providing vital services.

“It’s so important that, even with our understandable preoccupation with the pandemic, we don’t forget about the many people living with or beyond cancer, and those supporting them,” he said.

“On a personal level, I’m very grateful to Macmillan Cancer Support for the fantastic work they do and the real impact they have on the lives of those families affected by cancer.”

Mr Halcro Johnston said he hoped that by “raising a mug” and taking part in the event, folk can support those delivering cancer care and the people it benefits.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is marking its 30th anniversary in 2020.