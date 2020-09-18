News

MSP ‘raises a mug’ in support of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 50 min ago 0
MSP ‘raises a mug’ in support of World’s Biggest Coffee Morning
Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is 'raising a mug' for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

An isles politicians has shown his support for a major annual charity event in the fight against cancer. 

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has backed this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, organised by Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday, 25th September. 

Mr Halcro Johnston said the Covid-19 pandemic had been very hard on cancer patients, their families as well as the charities providing vital services.  

“It’s so important that, even with our understandable preoccupation with the pandemic, we don’t forget about the many people living with or beyond cancer, and those supporting them,” he said. 

 “On a personal level, I’m very grateful to Macmillan Cancer Support for the fantastic work they do and the real impact they have on the lives of those families affected by cancer.”

Mr Halcro Johnston said he hoped that by “raising a mug” and taking part in the event, folk can support those delivering cancer care and the people it benefits.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is marking its 30th anniversary in 2020. 

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.