MSP raises inequality concerns as some dental services only available privately

Concerns have been raised that some dental services are only available to those prepared to pay privately.

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant has written to health secretary Jeane Freeman to raise constituents’ concerns about the availability of treatments such as fillings and root canals.

While the services are not currently available on the NHS due to Covid-19 restrictions, they are available privately.

Scottish government restrictions on NHS dental services do not currently apply to private practices. Ms Grant said she believed the situation will further widen health inequalities.

“This is very concerning to me as not everyone will be able to afford these services if they are only available privately and the sad reality is that we don’t know when these restrictions will be lifted,” she added.

Ms Grant said she understood extra PPE was necessary to keep dentists safe. However, she said it was unfair for treatments to be limited to those who can afford it.