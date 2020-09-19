News

MSP calls for focus on social care following Covid-19 pandemic

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 43 min ago 0
MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Calls have been raised for a greater focus on the future of social care in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. 

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, speaking in a Holyrood debate, said care homes had been at the frontline of the pandemic – and there were questions for the Scottish government on why staff and residents were left exposed. 

He also said the challenges facing social care in Scotland predate the pandemic and it was important to look at how the sector can be supported going forward.

“For far too long, caring for our most vulnerable fellow citizens has been seen as a low-wage and low-skill occupation,” he added

“That simply does not do justice to the responsibilities of the role, the skills that are required and the efforts of staff.”

 Mr Halcro Johnson said part of the solution may be creating a more attractive career path into social care.

 He said we owe it to those within the sector to focus our attention on care homes and social care.

