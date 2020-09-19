Shetland’s official Covid-19 total shoots up with three new cases 

Shetland’s official number of Covid-19 cases has increased by three, government figures show.

The increase, which brings the total to 60, is the biggest daily rise since April.

One of the cases relates to the pupil who tested positive at Whiteness Primary School yesterday.

However, NHS Shetland said there were no known links between the other two cases.

All three cases are being followed up by contact tracing teams.

NHS Shetland’s public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said the apparently unrelated new cases made it clear Covid-19 was circulating in Shetland – despite the community’s efforts to keep it at bay.

Dr Laidlaw has urged people to continue following the guidance around social distancing, wearing face coverings and practising good hygiene.

“These are the best measures we have for combatting the spread of the virus, and it is up to all of us as individuals to do our best to prevent rising numbers by taking all the necessary precautions,” she added.

Anyone identified as a contact of a confirmed case will be contacted by the tracing team and required to self-isolate for up to 14 days as a precaution, depending on when their contact with the case was.

Those whose symptoms develop will be asked to get tested.

Contacts will be given information and advice to help them self-isolate.

Orkney’s figure has also increased by two – bring its total to 19.

Across Scotland, 350 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The NHS said it was important to note that if a contact gets tested and has a negative test result they must still isolate for the full period.

People with symptoms can book a test by clicking on the ‘self refer for Covid test’ panel on the NHS Shetland website.

