Super Sheltie visits the Gilbert Bain Hospital’s children’s outpatient department
Are your peerie eens a peerie bit anxious aboot an appointment wi da doctor? They needn’t be- Super Sheltie had a lovely time! Watch da video & fin oot whit he got up tae!🐴💕
Posted by Shetland Library on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Shetland Library’s mascot Super Sheltie has visited the Gilbert Bain Hospital’s soon to reopen children’s outpatient department to show the bairns what to expect.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment