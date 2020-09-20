No new Covid-19 cases reported in Shetland in today’s official statistics

Shetland’a official Covid-19 case number has remained unchanged at 60 in today’s official statistics.

The Scottish government’s daily figures, published today (Sunday), show 245 new cases across the country – but none in Shetland.

It comes after Shetland’s official figure for Covid-19 cases increased by three yesterday (Saturday) – the biggest daily increase since April.

One of the cases related to a pupil at Whiteness Primary School who was confirmed as having tested positive on Friday.

NHS Shetland said the other two cases reported on Saturday were unrelated.

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said Saturday’s figures made it clear Covid-19 was circulating in Shetland – despite the community’s efforts to keep it at bay.