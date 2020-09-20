Walkers urged to  consider weather  after two rescued on Ronas Hill

The coastguard attended in search and rescue vehicles.

The coastguard has reminded walkers to pay heed to weather conditions after two became disoriented on Ronas Hill last night.

Coastal rescue teams from Hillswick and Lerwick were called to rescue the pair after the fog closed in.

A coastguard spokesman said the emergency call came in at 6.49pm – and the walkers were located safe and well by 8.26pm.

The spokesman said: “It’s always sensible to make sure you know what the weather is like before going out, especially with the seasons starting to change.”

The coastguard has also advised folk to download the What3Words app, which can pinpoint someone’s location down to three square metres to help find people in an emergency.

The walkers were asked to download the app last night to assist coastguard officers in their search.