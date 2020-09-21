Brae firefighters self-isolating after coronavirus case

Firefighters from the Brae fire station are having to self-isolate after one member tested positive for Covid.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has not said how many firefighters are currently isolating, but only those that attended a training night with the positive case have been affected.

Senior officer for Shetland Iain Macleod confirmed one firefighter had tested positive, and others were isolating.

“The firefighter had no symptoms and therefore attended essential training with other crew members.

“The subsequent notification of a positive test has meant that all colleagues who participated in the vital training activity will now comply with guidelines on isolation and testing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the firefighter in question a safe and speedy recovery.”

Mr Macleod assured the public they have sufficient numbers to deal with any incidents, and said the Brae fire station would undergo a thorough clean.